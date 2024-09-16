BBMP engineers deliberately delaying action against unauthorised building: Activists 

BENGALURU: Following a report on the alleged unauthorised building at Wilson Garden and BBMP Commissioner directing South Zone Commissioner Vinoth Priya to take action. However, engineers allegedly delayed marking and removing unauthorised floors to help the owner obtain a stay order for demolition.

Activists and complaint party Anthony Das Kala alleged, that, despite follow up and reminders, both Executive Engineer Valu Rathod and Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Nagendra got the building marked but did not demolish it yet.

The building, located at 62-110-15/1 at 6th Cross, Hombegowda Nagar in Wilson Garden, belongs to BJP leader Suresh Babu.

The owner is said to be exploring options to get a stay to stall the demolition.

"If the owner flashes a stay order from the recent past like a three or two days ago, it is purely because of negligence of ward engineers," alleged Kala.