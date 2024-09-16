Hindutva workers protest during Eid celebrations in Mangaluru, DC imposes liquor ban

MANGALURU: Tense situation prevailed in B C Road on the outskirts of Mangaluru following provocative statements from VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and Bantwal Town Municipal Council's former president Mohammad Sharif on Monday.

Sharan Pumpwell had demanded curbs on Eid Milad rally during a protest condemning communal clashes in Nagamangala in Mandya district on the day of Ganesha Chaturthi procession. He went on to say that they can even stop the Eid procession if they wished to.

Responding to his statement, in a viral audio message, Sharif had challenged Sharan Pumpwell to come to B C Road and stop the Eid rally on Monday.

Accepting the challenge, several Hindutva activists including Sharan Pumpwell, Puneeth Attavar organised a protest, 'B C Road Chalo', and gathered near Rakteshwari temple in B C Road on Monday morning.

The group raised slogans against Sharif but were stopped from proceeding further by police personnel using barricades.

"We have arrived here at B C Road accepting the challenge and we have faced such challenges in the past too and many have laid down their lives. It is a victory of Hindutva that a large number of activists have gathered to extend support without invitation," a VHP representative said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Western Range Amit Singh, Dakshina Kannada SP Yathish N, Assistant Commissioner Harshavardhan, and Tahsildar Archana Bhat camped at the spot to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, police provided an alternate route and denied permission for the Eid Milad procession to pass through B C Road where Hindutva activists had gathered. Later, some of the youth waving green flags took out a bike rally on the highway twice.