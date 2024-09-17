HC grants bail to four accused in Gauri murder case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court granted bail to four accused, who allegedly conspired to murder journalist and progressive thinker Gauri Lankesh.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order recently to release them with conditions. Accused numbers 6, 9, 13 and 16. Bharat Jayawant Kurane of Belagavi district, Srikanth Pangarkar of Maharashtra, Sujith Kumar of Shivamogga district and Sudhanva Gondhalekar of Maharashtra, respectively were granted bail.

The accused had been booked under provisions of the Indian Arms Act, the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act and IPC by the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police in 2017. They were in judicial custody since 2018.