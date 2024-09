BENGALURU: Amid opposition to a committee similar to the Justice Hema Committee in Kerala for the Kannada film industry and walkout by a few members of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary mandated the Chamber to develop a thorough action plan within 15 days to set up a committee dedicated to addressing sexual harassment.

The Commission also asked KFCC to adhere to the 17-point agenda, which includes providing basic amenities at the workplace for women film artists. The meeting witnessed heated arguments for and against setting up of the committee and ended in discord when a few members left when tensions rose.

At the meeting, convened by KFCC as directed by the Women’s Commission, the chamber was asked to propose a plan for creating a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committee or to explain why this could not be done. It was also found that the state’s film chamber lacks an ‘internal complaint committee’ (ICC).

Dr Nagalakshmi mentioned that a survey will be conducted to determine whether women in the film industry have experienced workplace harassment, with all responses kept confidential. The findings will be used to develop a policy or Act focused on ensuring the safety of women in the Kannada film industry.

The meeting was attended by well-known figures from the film industry, including NM Suresh, KFCC president; producer and former KFCC president Sa Ra Govindu; producer Rockline Venkatesh; actress Bhavana Ramanna; filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh; and actors Sanjjana Galrani, Neetu and Chetan Ahimsa.

Kavitha Lankesh, president of the Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE), described the development as a modest yet significant step toward justice for women in the industry. “Today, it felt like we were fighting even for this small victory,” she said.