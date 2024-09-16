EXPRESS DIALOGUES | We will welcome a Hema Committee for Sandalwood, says KFCC president NM Suresh

If the Karnataka government takes a decision to set up a panel, similar to the Justice Hema Committee set up by the Malayalam film industry to frame guidelines, we will welcome it, said Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) president NM Suresh. In a freewheeling interview with The New Indian Express, Suresh spoke on the impact of actor Darshan’s arrest on the Kannada film industry, mass heroes sticking to the formula of doing only one movie a year, the impact of social media on movies and others.
According to you, what are the pre-requisites to be a film producer?
A basic knowledge of cinema is the main requirement. Some come to the industry after preparing themselves, while some think they are great producers even before stepping in. Without proper knowledge, it is difficult to be in cinema and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). As a producer, I have earned in crores and lost in crores. I produced ‘Excuse Me’ that earned in crores. In one of my films, I showed the wonders of the world and other film industries realised that even Kannada movie producers are capable of spending money and shooting abroad. Not all movies produced will be hits out of 10 films, one may be a success.
Are Kannada films dependent on mass heroes?
No. The film industry is not solely dependent on mass heroes. People also look at the story, direction, song and other aspects of the movie. Due to lack of material, many films are not released and due to this, B and C centres (theatres in districts and hoblis) have been closed. I urge the industry to do small-budget films which are of good quality. Among film industries, it is Kannada films that don’t face many censor cuts. We make over 200 films every year with budgets starting from Rs 10 lakh to over Rs 50 crore. One film gives employment to many people.
We cannot compare our movies with those in other states as ticket rates differ. Only in Karnataka, ticket rates are high whereas in others, the rates are capped.
The Justice Hema Committee shed light on sexual exploitation and inhuman working conditions in the Malayalam film industry. After this, members of Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE) Karnataka met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to set up a similar committee in Karnataka. What is your opinion on this?
As per my knowledge, incidents may have happened in the past. KFCC is the supreme body related to the Kannada film industry. We are nowhere related to FIRE. For any issues related to films and artistes, KFCC’s decision is supreme. Stalwarts like Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh had immense respect towards KFCC.
The only complaint relating to sexual harassment we received was in the Shruthi Hariharan case and we resolved it. Since I took charge as KFCC president, there have been no such incidents and no female artistes have complained to us. If some unrecognised outfits have met the CM without the knowledge of KFCC and given a letter, we cannot react.
Should the government set up a panel similar to the Justice Hema Committee?
If any artistes are facing sexual harassment or any problem in the Kannada industry, as president of KFCC, I promise that their complaint will be taken up immediately and justice will be served. Also, if the government takes a decision similar to the Malayalam industry and sets up a panel by appointing a retired judge and frames guidelines, we will welcome it.
After the Justice Hema Committee report, the Karnataka women’s panel chief wrote a letter to KFCC, what is it all about?
We have called a meeting of all artistes on September 16, where the Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson will be present. Those who have any complaints can register it that day in her presence.
How is the Malayalam film industry different from us?
Sexual exploitation is happening in all sectors and is not restricted to the film industry alone. Why should only the film industry be targeted? It’s there everywhere and as senior actor Ramesh Aravind said, why should the film industry be singled out and targeted? Also, the Justice Hema Committee has not only exposed sexual exploitation but also highlighted wages, working hours and other issues.
Actors like Dr Rajkumar used to do three films a year. Mass heroes have restricted themselves to one film a year. Is it not impacting the industry?
After turning into mass heroes, they don’t think about the Kannada industry that gave them food, clothing, shelter etc. When mass heroes deliver only one film in a year or two, other language films take over the space.
Why are ticket rates so high in Karnataka, while they are very affordable in other states?
For films like Leo and Goat, ticket rates went up to Rs 1,500 with shows opening right from 4am. Prime time for Kannada is not given by multiplexes and theatres. Multiplexes charge exorbitant rates, and we need to take steps. In 2017, the Siddaramaiah government ordered that ticket rates cannot be more than Rs 200. But multiplexes are not following this order and have got a stay. There is a strong lobby. We are working to get the stay vacated.
Are OTT platforms impacting the Kannada film industry?
OTTs are not taking Kannada films on their platforms. They are autonomous bodies. The government has to make a decision. The Competition Commission of India should decide.
Has actor Darshan’s arrest affected the Kannada film industry?
To a certain extent, yes. But no film industry is dependent on one person or hero. In B and C centres, a few mass hero films run and Darshan being a mass hero, his films also run. People should encourage new talents. Kannada films are mostly hero-based, we also need to be a technician-based film industry.
After Renukaswamy’s murder, there is no firm stand from KFCC against Darshan. Don’t you think it sends a wrong message to the public about the Kannada film industry?
Earlier, when Darshan was jailed, his movie Sarathi became a superhit. We cannot gauge the emotions of people. Tomorrow when Darshan comes out on bail and completes his film Devil, it will be no surprise if the movie becomes a superhit. After a year, people start forgetting incidents. That doesn’t mean I am justifying him, nor am I commenting on the matter as the court has to decide.
We are the supreme body of the Kannada film industry but cannot be held accountable for unforeseen incidents. An incident like this should not have happened now. The matter is in court, the law will take its course and we will respect the judgment. People asked me to ban actor Darshan, I said we cannot. He is not there now and it is a loss, but there are others and the industry will not shut down.
Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the film industry to implement the Supreme Court order giving facilities like Open and Close captioning to people with hearing impairment, and another facility to visually challenged persons in theatres. What is your take?
We told CBFC we are not going to implement it as it is unscientific and will be an added burden on producers. I told them to give us at least two years to implement. I was told that producers would put up the equipment, and it would cost only Rs 50,000. But if you calculate 600 theatres, it is around Rs 30 crore. If you add multiplexes, all put together it comes to Rs 50 crore. It appears like some mafia is behind it. Earlier, they proposed to upload films only on UFO and QUBE platforms. It is a Rs 1,200-crore business for the platforms.
What is the annual turnover of the Kannada film industry? How do you view levying of cess on tickets, and OTT platform subscription?
Our estimate is that the Kannada film industry’s turnover is more than Rs 500 crore. Two per cent cess is levied by the state government, and is a loss to producers. Minister Santosh Lad was approached to drop it but we still haven’t got any response. The government may justify the cess by saying it is to look after cine workers. We have a body for that. If producers undergo loss, who will come? Before implementation, there should be a discussion with the people concerned.
Many single-screen theatres are being closed, what is your take on this?
My friend owns a theatre in Kunigal and has to pay Rs 1.75 lakh as tax. The same tax is levied on theatres in Bengaluru. How will this work for owners of theatres in B and C centres? Salaries for workers, maintenance and other costs will hit theatre owners. There is also a shortage of films. My humble request to mass heroes is to do at least one film a year. The industry made you and when the industry needs you, please stand by it.
As a producer, what is your take on controversial films like Kashmir Files, Kerala Story and Emergency, which is yet to be released? Also, what is the impact of social media on the fate of movies and industry?
Cinema should be treated as cinema. I have watched Kashmir Files, what is wrong with it? It went on to become a hit. By giving publicity, you are encouraging such movies. When you ask people not to watch a movie, it provokes people to watch it. I don’t accept social media verdicts. It is people who will decide the fate of a movie. Also, I am not in favour of booking platforms giving ratings to movies. Not all go and watch a movie after looking at the ratings.
Does Karnataka encourage subsidies for films?
When I came to the industry, there was a subsidy for only 20 films. But now 200 films get subsidy. In India, it is only Karnataka state that encourages cinema by giving subsidies. The government wants good quality films. People should not misuse the subsidy; Rs 20 lakh is given for children’s films and Rs 25 lakh subsidy is given for mythological films. In all, Rs 20 crore subsidy is given annually.
You mentioned the Kannda industry standing by the state’s interest in terms of land, language and resources. What is your stand on the Mekedatu project?
Right from Dr Rajkumar, recent Kannada artistes and people from the industry are with Kannada land and language. Even Pro-Kannada outfits stand by it. We have to fight for our rights. We have done it in the past and will do so in future too. Mekedatu is a good project as it will benefit farmers from both states. Irrespective of the party, all should support this project.