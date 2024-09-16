EXPRESS DIALOGUES | We will welcome a Hema Committee for Sandalwood, says KFCC president NM Suresh

If the Karnataka government takes a decision to set up a panel, similar to the Justice Hema Committee set up by the Malayalam film industry to frame guidelines, we will welcome it, said Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) president NM Suresh. In a freewheeling interview with The New Indian Express, Suresh spoke on the impact of actor Darshan’s arrest on the Kannada film industry, mass heroes sticking to the formula of doing only one movie a year, the impact of social media on movies and others.

According to you, what are the pre-requisites to be a film producer?

A basic knowledge of cinema is the main requirement. Some come to the industry after preparing themselves, while some think they are great producers even before stepping in. Without proper knowledge, it is difficult to be in cinema and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). As a producer, I have earned in crores and lost in crores. I produced ‘Excuse Me’ that earned in crores. In one of my films, I showed the wonders of the world and other film industries realised that even Kannada movie producers are capable of spending money and shooting abroad. Not all movies produced will be hits out of 10 films, one may be a success.

Are Kannada films dependent on mass heroes?

No. The film industry is not solely dependent on mass heroes. People also look at the story, direction, song and other aspects of the movie. Due to lack of material, many films are not released and due to this, B and C centres (theatres in districts and hoblis) have been closed. I urge the industry to do small-budget films which are of good quality. Among film industries, it is Kannada films that don’t face many censor cuts. We make over 200 films every year with budgets starting from Rs 10 lakh to over Rs 50 crore. One film gives employment to many people.

We cannot compare our movies with those in other states as ticket rates differ. Only in Karnataka, ticket rates are high whereas in others, the rates are capped.