MLA Munirathna audio tape puts BJP on backfoot

BENGALURU: At a time when the BJP was trying to put the Congress government on the mat over alleged diversion of grants meant for Dalits under the SCSP/TSP programme to fund guarantees, and the Rs 187.33-crore ST Corporation scam, the audio tape of BJP MLA Munirathna allegedly insulting Dalits has come as an embarrassment for the saffron party. In an attempt at damage control, BJP issued notice to Munirathna after two FIRs were filed against him and he was arrested. “We took a call and will leave it to the central disciplinary committee to take further action if charges are proved against him,” Karnataka BJP disciplinary committee president Lingaraj Patil said.

The Congress has kept the issue alive and is building a narrative that the BJP is anti-Dalit and its leaders, especially Munirathna, have shown disrespect to women and Vokkaligas. Though BJP Vokkaliga leaders, including Opposition leader in the assembly R Ashoka and Dr C N Ashwathnarayan alleged that Munirathna’s case was a political conspiracy, Congress leaders countered them.

A group of Congress Vokkaliga leaders, including ministers N Chaluvarayaswamy and Dr MC Sudhakar, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, seeking action against Munirathna. Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar visited Chaluvaraju and expressed solidarity with his family.

Dalit organisations also staged protests against the BJP. “We have demanded that the government appoint a special public prosecutor for Munirathna’s case, and the CM has agreed,” said Congress MLC Sudham Das.

Yet, the BJP is likely to corner the Congress over corruption issues. It has chalked out a plan to move court and the Governor on the ST Corporation scam, sources said.

Contractor Chaluvaraju said he will release two more audio clips related to Munirathna and Congress leader Hanumantharayappa, father of Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat Kusuma, on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after Laxmi Hebbalkar visited him, he said she had promised him police security. He admitted to another audio clip which is already viral. Hanumantharayappa allegedly advised Chaluvaraju not to approach police and assured him justice in the garbage contract.

“The audio is one month old. But they (Munirathna and company) conspired to divert attention through Hanumantharayappa and fix Velu Naiker, a Dalit and former BBMP corporator. I will release the audio tomorrow,” he said.

MLA COMPLAINS OF CHEST PAIN, UNDERGOES CHECK-UP

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Munirathna, who was arrested for allegedly harassing a BBMP contractor, was rushed to Jayadeva Hospital at 7.30 pm on Monday with complaints of chest pain. Hospital sources said the MLA underwent routine check-up and his health was stable.