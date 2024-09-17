Six boys held for riding bikes with Palestinian flag

CHIKKAMAGALURU : The police on Monday detained six minor boys after a video of them riding two-wheelers holding a Palestinian flag on Sunday went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Dantaramakki road in Chikkamagaluru town. The minors were riding two two-wheelers with three on each scooter. On one of the two-wheelers, a pillion rider a 17-year-old boy was holding the flag, while the other three followed on another scooter. They shouted ‘free Palestine’ slogans, the police said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of BNS. A police statement stated that an inspector and his staff, who were on patrol duty, stopped the minors and questioned them. After coming to the police station, the police officials filed a complaint. The boys said they had watched some videos of a procession in UP in which people were seen carrying Palestinian flags and they too wanted to make a similar reel on Instagram.

Tension in Chitradurga, Koppal

The police seized some Palestinian flags and stopped youth from shouting slogans favouring Palestine during an Eid Milad procession in Chitradurga on Monday.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Gangavati town in Koppal district after some Hindu organisations took objection to the words ‘Free Palestine’ printed on a banner which was put up as part of Eid Milad procession.