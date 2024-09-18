Rs 7.2K crore to be spent to supply water to Bidar, Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: The cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi, which was chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday decided to provide clean drinking water to all residents of Bidar and Kalaburagi districts, including those staying in villages and towns, by spending an estimated Rs 7,200 crore.

After the cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah said the cabinet decided to urge the Union government to share 50 percent of the total cost of the project. The cabinet took the decision considering that the residents of most villages in the two districts do not get clean drinking water. He said the cabinet discussed 56 subjects, of which 46 were pertaining to the Kalyana Karnataka region. The estimated cost of the works of 46 subjects which were approved is Rs 11,770 crore, he added.

The CM said that as he had promised, the government has sanctioned Rs 5,000 crore to the Kalyana Karnataka region for its overall development. The cabinet passed a resolution to urge the Central government to allocate an equal share, he added. Acceding to the demands of the people of the region, the cabinet decided to constitute an exclusive ‘Secretariat’ with high-ranking officials for effective implementation of the amendment to Article 371 J, which accords special status to Kalyana Karnataka, he said.

Rs 100-crore infra push at Anjanadri

The cabinet also decided to upgrade city municipalities of Bidar and Raichur to city municipal corporations. As per the decision taken, 45 primary health centres and 31 community health centres will be added and two taluk hospitals in the region would be upgraded. For the health sector it is proposed to spend Rs 890 crore, he said.