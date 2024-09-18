Karnataka cabinet approves 17,430 job fillings and new complex in Bidar

The Karnataka Cabinet, which met in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, has decided to fill up 17,430 posts that lie vacant in the districts of Kalyana Karnataka, but has not set a particular deadline for implementing this major decision. Briefing about the decisions made at the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the work of filling up of the vacant posts would be taken up phase-wise.

He said the cabinet discussed 56 subjects in its meeting on Tuesday, of which 46 pertained to Kalyana Karnataka. The estimated cost of the works of the 46 subjects, which were approved in the cabinet meeting, stands at Rs 11,770 crore, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also spoke at the press conference, said the cabinet has decided to construct a new district-level government office complex in Bidar.

He announced that the cabinet had to rename the mini Vidhana Soudha as Praja Soudha, adding that the new Praja Soudhas would be constructed in the 16 new taluks of the Kalyana Karnataka Region. Half of the estimated amount would be borne by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, he said.