Karnataka: ‘MLA used HIV+ women to honey trap rivals’

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old woman, who has accused BJP MLA Munirathna of raping her, has alleged that the MLA used women infected with HIV to honey trap his rivals. This has become a big challenge to the investigating officers as they have to trace those women and also the victims alleged to have been honey-trapped.

According to the complainant, the MLA during his conversation with her, had claimed that a woman, who was used to honey trap one of his political rivals, was infected with HIV. The MLA had asked her to help him trap another person using the HIV infected woman. However, the complainant refused to do so.

The police, who are investigating the rape charges, will now have to identify the women infected with HIV allegedly used by the MLA to trap his rivals. “It is a very rare case where such allegations are made. We will have to consult experts on how to take the investigation forward,” an officer said.