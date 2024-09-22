Shirur landslide: Rescuer finds gas tanker parts

SHIRUR (UTTARA KANNADA): On the second day of the third phase of rescue operations at Shirur to look out for missing people, including Kerala truck driver Arjun, the rescue team on Saturday found parts of a heavy vehicle which was buried in the Gangavalli river. However, sources said it was a gas tanker’s parts, not Arjun’s truck.

On Friday, a dredger and barge were pressed into service immediately after their arrival at Shirur in Ankola taluk where the landslide occurred. The search operations began with divers from the Navy and SDRF and the Uttara Kannada police participating in it.

The dredger belonging to the Deep Dredger Company was brought onto the river along with a crane-mounted barge where it started dredging the four locations shown by Indian Navy divers and experts who pointed out to these locations using the state-of-the-art technology.