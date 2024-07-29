Shirur landslide: Search operations hit due to strong water current, rain in Karnataka

SHIRUR (UTTARA KANNADA): The Uttara Kannada district administration has suspended the rescue operations for now, considering the heavy rainfall and current in the river. The fast flowing river, heavy rainfall, the inflow from the catchment areas and the poor visibility in the water has forced the district administration to suspend its rescue operations for now.

The decision has come after a meeting with all the organisations involved in the operations. Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner, Lakshmi Priya gave a hint in this regard stating that the efforts are not leading anywhere, and the operations will be suspended for a while. “The search operations were conducted at three points on Saturday, and Sunday. Eshwar Malpe searched at the fourth point as well. We are unable to do anything due to the high current. We will take a decision once the current slows down,” she said.

District-in-charge minister Mankal Vaidya said that the operation will continue once the water level recedes. “We took experts opinion before pausing the search operations. We will resume the operations once the conditions are favourable,” he said. He added that it is unfortunate that three bodies were still untraceable. “We will not stop. We are also worried about their dependents, and will assist their children in education and compensate them,” he added. He also added that emergency vehicles heading towards Mangalore will be allowed.