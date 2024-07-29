Shirur landslide: Kerala minister urges Karnataka govt to explore all avenues to find missing people

Urging the Karnataka government to reconsider its stance, Riyas highlighted the necessity of deploying the best divers from the naval base. He insisted that all available resources be utilised to the full. “There are many more possibilities. The decision discussed by all should be implemented,” he demanded.

He said he did not want to blame anyone or engage in unnecessary controversy. “It is not right to make such a decision (stop the search) without consulting us. The Kerala government is doing everything constitutionally possible. Since it is another state, our ministers cannot camp there, but we did go there. I am commenting as a citizen, not as a minister,” he said.

Manjeswaram MLA M K M Ashraf echoed Riyas’ sentiments, calling for a discussion between the two chief ministers to consider a Plan B. “So far, the search in the Gangavali river river has not yielded results,” he said.

Meanwhile, Arjun’s mother Sheela pleaded for the continuation of the rescue efforts. “Please do not stop the rescue activity, as we still have hope of finding our son. We are satisfied with the responses from the team in Shirur involved in the rescue operations, but the news of temporarily halting the operations has dampened our spirit,” she said. The family is hopeful that the combined efforts of both governments and all involved parties will lead to Arjun’s recovery.