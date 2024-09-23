Bengaluru police zero in on suspect in murder of woman whose chopped body was found in refrigerator

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Monday said that they have identified the suspect in the murder of a 29-year-old woman, whose chopped body parts were recovered from a refrigerator in her flat.

The maggot-infested body of Mahalakshmi was found chopped into over 30 pieces was recovered from her flat in Vyalikaval in the city.

"So far as Vyalikaval case (Mahalakshmi murder case) is concerned, we are investigating from all the angles. The prime suspect who is likely to have committed this ghastly offence is identified. The only thing is we are yet to apprehend him. As and when the person is caught and the interrogation is done, then we will be able to provide further details," Dayananda told media here.

Speaking to the reporters Karnaraka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "Aready some information has been collected, which I cannot reveal now, but we will soon nab those involved in it."

"An individual, they say is the one (involved), but unless we have more information, we can't really confirm. He is from West Bengal, they say. As early as possible we will secure the suspects."