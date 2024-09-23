Gate which killed 10-year-old boy in Bengaluru had collapsed several times

BENGALURU: The tragic death of 10-year-old Niranjan after a gate fell on him at Rajashankar Playground in Malleswaram has jolted the public. But this is not the first time that the playground gate collapsed. Regular users of the playground said the gate and the metal angle attaching it to the pillar was rusted and should have been repaired long ago. They accused the BBMP of negligence and demanded that guilty officials be punished.

Local residents said the gate has crashed at least four times in the last ten years. This, despite the BBMP claiming to have carried out maintenance and development work. It raises serious questions about BBMP’s quality of work, they added. “We send our children to playgrounds and parks to play and not die.

The city has only few parks and even those have many issues. The slides, and swings are worn out and electric wires are left exposed in many parks. Officials should conduct inspections and carry out maintenance work. The BBMP must fix these issues before more such tragedies occur,” said Venkatesh, a parent.

‘Child Protection Committee must in every ward’

Bengaluru-based child rights activist G Nagasimha Rao said civic agencies have ignored the safety of children that has led to several deaths.