Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls Lingayat leaders’ meet to discuss 2A quota

BELAGAVI: To discuss the delay in ‘2A reservation’ to the Lingayat Panchamsali community, a state-level conference of Lingayat Advocates was held in Belagavi on Sunday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the conference over a phone call, spoke to Jay Mrityunjay Swami of Panchamasali Peetha, Kudalasangama, and assured him to hold a meeting with the Panchamsali Lingayat leaders on October 15.

At the conference held in Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, the pontiff of Panchamsali Peetha said, “We do not protest looking at who is sitting in the government. Keep the political fight in your home and do not make politics a hurdle, when fighting for reservation. We do not usually knock the doors of the court, but when we do, we will not step back until the government is defeated.”

He also said, “I have sought help from everyone in the community. Now, I have reached the advocates. A message should be sent to the government that we are united, and will not step back from the fight until reservation is given. MLAs and ministers of the community should not neglect our demands.

MLAs Vinay Kulkarni, Shivshankar, Yatnal are also participating in the meet. Bommai would not have had to face the current situation if he had given reservation when he was the CM. Protest by the community members is a key reason for Siddaramaiah to become the Chief Minister. He became the CM because of Bommai’s mistake,” the seer added.