Karnataka HM Dr G Parameshwara: No instances of Governors seeking info from government daily

Dr Parameshwara said that he has been in politics for the last 35 years, and he has seen many governors and chief ministers. “Once in a while, when needed or if there is some kind of law and order issue, the governor seeks details from the CM, the chief secretary, or the home minister. The governor has the power to summon any minister... but he or she cannot be writing to the government daily,” Dr Parameshwara elaborated. He also said there is no obligation to answer all his (the governor’s) questions, the minister said, adding, “Whatever needs to be answered, we will answer.”

Further, Dr Parameshwara said there should be good rapport between the governor and the government, only then will the latter be able to take up development works. “We will discuss this in the cabinet and take a decision,” he added.

Dr Parameshwara said he does not understand why the governor is doing this. “We have already staged protests against him for issuing showcause notice to the CM without a proper probe,” he said. “The governor behaved differently towards the CM and former CM HD Kumaraswamy while issuing the showcause notice,” Dr Parameshwara added.