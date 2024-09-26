Complainant approaches Lokayukta seeking FIR against CM Siddaramaiah, wife, son over Muda scam

MYSURU: In a significant development following the Karnataka High Court’s ruling on the MUDA case, Pradeep Kumar, one of the complainants, approached Lokayukta police in Mysuru on Wednesday demanding immediate registration of FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, son Dr Yathindra, and other officials allegedly involved in the scam Pradeep submitted his complaint to Lokayukta SP TJ Udesh on Wednesday, along with a copy of the court’s verdict delivered by Justice M Nagaprasanna.

Pradeep expressed dissatisfaction when the Lokayukta officer refused to provide an immediate endorsement on his previously submitted complaint, leading to a tense exchange when he threatened to stage a dharna. Outside the Lokayukta office, Pradeep accused officials of working under political pressure and deliberately delaying the probe.

“I have filed a complaint demanding FIRs against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family, and other officials implicated in the MUDA plot allocations. The High Court has ruled that no permission is required to begin the investigation, yet the Lokayukta is stalling under political pressure,” Pradeep said.

He further alleged that despite the absence of a stay order, Lokayukta officials were citing the need to study the judgment before acting on his complaint.

“This is nothing but a delay tactic. I have insisted that the FIR be filed and those responsible be held accountable, but the officers are clearly under the CM’s influence,” Pradeep asserted.

Pradeep also revealed that his previous complaint had gone unacknowledged, and his frustrations grew when the Lokayukta failed to take action on the current one and when asked about this officials told that the file was at the Lokayukta head office.