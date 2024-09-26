Three steel majors to fix new crest gates for Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka

HOSAPETE : After the state government announced reinstallation of all 33 crest gates of the Tungabhadra dam, authorities have claimed that they don’t have any worry about sourcing iron metal for the work.

It was because of the confidence the authorities have in three steel companies in the area as they helped the administration fix the crest gate issue earlier. Now, sources said the JSW steel plant, located in the undivided Ballari district, will play a major role in providing iron for the crest gate reinstallation project.

Two other companies, Narayana and Hindusthan Engineering Works, are also ready to lend a helping hand. An expert team had installed a temporary stoplog gate after the TB dam crest gate was broken and washed away in the river on August 10.