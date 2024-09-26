Three steel majors to fix new crest gates for Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka

HOSAPETE : After the state government announced reinstallation of all 33 crest gates of the Tungabhadra dam, authorities have claimed that they don’t have any worry about sourcing iron metal for the work.
It was because of the confidence the authorities have in three steel companies in the area as they helped the administration fix the crest gate issue earlier. Now, sources said the JSW steel plant, located in the undivided Ballari district, will play a major role in providing iron for the crest gate reinstallation project.
Two other companies, Narayana and Hindusthan Engineering Works, are also ready to lend a helping hand. An expert team had installed a temporary stoplog gate after the TB dam crest gate was broken and washed away in the river on August 10.
The installation was done within a week and it was because three companies, especially JSW Steel Plant, played a major role in providing the huge metal. Now, the company showed interest in helping TB dam authorities. The Tungabhadra dam authority is waiting for the official announcement of installation of the new crest gates.
Four days ago during the bagina offering programme to the dam, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promised farmers that the dam crest gates installation work will be started soon. DyCM and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar announced that the work will be finished by the end of this year.
Senior official, TB Dam Board, told TNIE that a committee was formed to study the present condition of the Tungabhadra dam and submitted a report recently and as per the report, the installation of new crest gates for the dam is necessary.
CM Siddaramaiah also announced that action will be taken regarding the new crest gate installation. “The three companies, JSW Steel Plant, Narayana and Hindusthan Engineering Works did a great job after the TB dam crest gate no 19 was broken. The 24x7 work by these companies helped install the temporary stoplog gate and the work was finished in a week. Hopefully, as per the latest technology new crest gates will be built,” he added.