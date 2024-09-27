Karnataka govt data reveals 2.37 lakh acres of forest land encroached

BENGALURU: Till September 1, a whopping 2,37,079.24 acres of forest land in the state have been encroached, and 1,25,306 cases registered by the forest department, revealed data from the state government.

Interestingly, the total extent of encroachment is the highest for under three acres of land. As per the data, accessed by The New Indian Express, 1,07,477 cases were for encroachment of under three acres of forest land, totalling 1,39,055.99 acres.

The data also showed that in the last 10 years, the forest department has been able to recover 28,103 acres of land. The highest recovery of 8,009 acres was in 2016-17. In 2023-24, the government has been able to recover 1,900 acres of forest land.