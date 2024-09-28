10 cybercrooks wanted in 122 cases across India held by Bengaluru police

BENGALURU: As many as 10 cyber fraudsters wanted in around 122 cases across India, were arrested by North CEN police. The accused had been cheating people through online task fraud or online job fraud. The kingpins are said to be operating from China. Of the 10 accused, three were arrested at Kempegowda International Airport through a Look Out Circular (LoC). The accused were operating from an office space at Nelagadaranahalli in Peenya.

A woman, after losing about Rs 25 lakh, filed a complaint with CEN police on July 3, 2024, which led to the arrests. CEN police recovered 72 mobile phones, 182 debit cards, 133 SIM cards of various telecom operators, 127 bank passbooks and Rs 1.74 lakh in cash, and also froze Rs 7.34 lakh in the accounts used by the accused to cheat the victims.

Cyber frauds operated under kingpins in China

The accused are identified as Syed Yahya, Umar Faruk, Mohammed Maheen, Mohammed Muzammil, Thejas, Chethan, Wasim, Syed Zaid, Sahi Abdul Anan and Om Prakash. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the accused are wanted in 122 cases.