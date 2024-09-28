Karnataka cabinet decision on CBI probe only related to central PSU staff: Krishna Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday clarified that the State Government has not made any changes with regard to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) taking up cases against MLAs, ministers, or the CM. He said Thursday’s cabinet decision was only about the CBI taking up cases against staff at the Central public sector undertakings (PSUs). There is some misunderstanding about the decision taken in the cabinet on Thursday, Gowda said.
The state government’s permission is mandatory for the CBI to take up a case against any MLA, minister, or private individual in the state and there is no change in that, the minister said. “That provision was already there and our government has not made any change in it. That is the reason, the CBI has to take State Government’s permission or the court’s directions to take up a case in the state,” Gowda added.
However, in 2005, the State Government exempted CBI from obtaining its permission to take up cases against the staff of Central PSUs working in the state. “Now, we have withdrawn it. This subject is not related to any MLA, minister or CM,” he said. He admitted that there was a failure on the part of the State Government in conveying Thursday’s cabinet decision. On Thursday, the cabinet stated that the general consent for the CBI probe in the state has been withdrawn. That was seen as an attempt to protect Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case as the opposition BJP is demanding a CBI probe into the allegations.
On the timing of the cabinet decision, the minister said it was only coincidental that they took the decision now (when there is a demand for a CBI probe into the MUDA case against the CM). Gowda said that as per the law, the state police have to investigate cases in the state and if the CBI has to probe the cases, it has to get the State Government’s permission. The government has now withdrawn the exemption given with regard to the central PSU employees, he added.
On MLA Munirathna case
The minister alleged that the BJP leaders were also involved in the crimes committed by BJP MLA Munirathna and that is the reason they are trying to protect him. A survivor has stated before the judge that Munirathna had committed the crime in his office in Vidhana Soudha and some police personnel were also used, the minister said. “It is a serious allegation, but the BJP has not suspended its MLA,” he said.