Karnataka cabinet decision on CBI probe only related to central PSU staff: Krishna Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday clarified that the State Government has not made any changes with regard to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) taking up cases against MLAs, ministers, or the CM. He said Thursday’s cabinet decision was only about the CBI taking up cases against staff at the Central public sector undertakings (PSUs). There is some misunderstanding about the decision taken in the cabinet on Thursday, Gowda said.

The state government’s permission is mandatory for the CBI to take up a case against any MLA, minister, or private individual in the state and there is no change in that, the minister said. “That provision was already there and our government has not made any change in it. That is the reason, the CBI has to take State Government’s permission or the court’s directions to take up a case in the state,” Gowda added.