Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah justifies arrest of man for post Babri demolition riots, BJP calls for statewide protest

Speaking on the arrest, CM Siddaramaiah asked, "What should be done to the wrongdoers? Should we just leave them?"

Published: 02nd January 2024 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By ANI

KOPPAL: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the opposition's allegation of hate politics in connection with the arrest of a man linked to the riots that took place after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

Speaking on the arrest, CM Siddaramaiah asked, "What should be done to the wrongdoers? Should we just leave them?"

"We have told the police to dispose of old cases. No innocents have been arrested. We will proceed according to the court's direction," he said while speaking to reporters during his visit to Basapur Airport in Koppa.

On BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna's demand for a holiday on January 22 for the Ram Mandir inauguration, CM Siddaramaiah said, "I am not aware of the BJP's demand for a government holiday. I don't know about the leave."

"The central government is organizing the program, and they can decide on leave," he added.

Responding to the controversy surrounding Ram Mandir inauguration invitation, Siddaramaiah stated, "I don't know whom they invited or left out. Whoever goes, let them go."

BJP condemned the arrest of the man in Hubbali for his alleged role in the post Babri demolition riots after 31 years. The Karnataka state unit has called for a protest against the state government.

Speaking on the matter, BJP leader BY Vijayendra said, "They have arrested a Ram bhakt when the state and the whole nation is waiting for January 22. We strongly condemn this."

"We are calling for a protest throughout the state against the government and anti-Hindu accusations," he added.

Meanwhile, an effigy of CM Siddaramaiah was burnt as a mark of protest against the Hubballi arrest.

The demonstration was staged by Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya of Tapaswi camp in Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Tapaswi camp Peethadheeshwar demanded the removal of the Siddaramaiah government and urged to bring President's rule in the state.

"President's rule is demanded. Siddaramaiah government should be removed immediately otherwise the saints of Ayodhya will march to Karnataka," he said.

"300 Kar Sevaks are being falsely implicated over their alleged involvement in Babri Masjid demolition in 1992," he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Karnataka Babri Masjid demolition Ram Mandir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp