Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends karsevak’s arrest

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

KOPPAL/HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that there is no hate politics in the arrest of a karsevak in connection with the violence in Hubballi in December 1992.

Addressing reporters at Koppal airport before leaving for Vijayapura, he sought to know what should be done to the wrongdoers? Should they be left alone? The High Court of Karnataka has issued a directive to dispose of all pending cases and the police have acted accordingly. If there is a court order, action has to be taken, he said.

Poojary not a dacoit, just participated in a mass movement, says Joshi

Meanwhile, the state unit of BJP has called for a state-wide protest on Wednesday against the arrest of Srikant Poojary in connection with the 1992 violence in Hubballi. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka will lead the protest. Party workers are expected to protest in front of the town police station here.

However, the police said they did not receive any intimation regarding the protest till Tuesday night. However, elaborate security arrangements have been made. No permission has been given to any procession here, a senior police officer said. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the arrest of Poojary and said he had only participated in a mass movement.

“He is not a dacoit. In the recent past, many cases against BJP workers have been withdrawn. However, this case did not come to our notice. There was no need to arrest Poojary. He is a poor autorickshaw driver and the only breadwinner in his family,” Joshi said.

Members of the SSK community have extended their support to the protest. Former MLA and community leader Ashok Katwe said the Congress government is using police against Ram bhakts. Poojary did not indulge in rioting.

Meanwhile, replying to a question in Koppal, Siddaramaiah said the BJP leaders, who want a public holiday to be declared on January 22 for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, should make an appeal to the Centre in this regard.

On the guest lecturers’ protest, he said, “We have spoken to them regarding their demands. Despite that they are continuing their protest. They want their services to be regularised, but it would be difficult for the government to fulfil this demand."

Siddaramaiah said the process of providing drought relief has started and Rs 2,000 will be provided to farmers for crop loss now.



