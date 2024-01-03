BY Vijayendra: 'Arrest of man in Babri Masjid riots case misadventure by Congress govt'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party members staged demonstrations across Karnataka, including the capital Bengaluru, on Wednesday to protest the arrest of a Hindu activist in a 31-year-old case related to violence in Hubballi after the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra said reopening old cases on Ram devotees in Hubballi exposes the cheap mentality of the Congress government which has insulted the sentiments of Hindus at a time when the entire country is celebrating the auspicious occasion of the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“Congress government has always put hurdles on the construction of Ram Mandir at every step from the beginning. As if that was not enough, instead of making amends, even now it is trying to stop Ram bhakts from celebrating during this joyous occasion. Minority appeasement policies of Congress have always been a threat to Hindus and their religious customs, and traditions. Unfortunately, Congress prefers politics over religion,” he said.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, the BJP leader said they have given a call to the party workers to stage protests against the “anti-Hindu” Congress government on Wednesday.

Terming the arrest of the Hindu activist as a misadventure by the government, the BJP leader said the Chief Minister and Home Minister would be responsible for any repercussions.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress cannot tolerate the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. What’s the real intention behind arresting Hindu workers during such a momentous occasion celebrated by the entire nation?” he said.

Politics of hatred will certainly lead to the end of Congress’s rule in the state, he said.

BJP state general Secretary and former minister Sunil Kumar dared the government to arrest all karsevkas in Karnataka. The BJP leader said he had also participated in the karseva and he is willing to give the list of all karsevaks to the government. Meanwhile, Congress leaders hit back at the BJP by saying police are taking action as per the law.



