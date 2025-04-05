BJP leaders demand CBI probe into suicide of party worker in Karnataka

BENGALURU: BJP leaders are demanding a CBI probe into the death by suicide of party worker Vinay Somayya in Bengaluru. Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka and LoP in the Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy said senior police officers and Congress MLAs from Madikeri are responsible for Vinay’s death.

Narayanaswamy told the media in Bengaluru that the district Superintendent of Police is directly responsible for the worker’s death, and action should taken against him. He and Ashoka demanded that the names of Congress MLAs AS Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda be mentioned in the FIR, and the case be handed over to the CBI.

He claimed that Vinay was harassed and a case was filed against him. He alleged that MLA Mantar Gowda had called Vinay and threatened him after he reposted a social media post on lack of hygiene in a government hospital.

The government has not taken any action in earlier cases in which Congress leaders were named in suicide notes, he said, and asked party workers not to be afraid as they are capable of facing the government.

BJP MLA and former DyCM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said police have not mentioned the names of MLAs in the FIR, though they were mentioned in the suicide note. Vinay’s brother Jeevan said four names were mentioned in the death note, but police have mentioned only one name in the FIR.