Bike taxis quickest, cheapest, don’t ban them: Bengaluru users

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the Karnataka High Court directing bike taxi aggregators to wind up their operations within six weeks, people who rely on these services say they are the cheapest and quickest mode of transport, compared to autos, Metro and cabs.

The New Indian Express spoke to some bike taxi users and mobility experts. While users batted for laying down regulations which bike taxi operators have to follow, mobility expert from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Ashish Verma opined that a comprehensive study and understanding are needed before banning bike taxis.

Balachandar, a techie who regularly swaps bike taxis for BMTC buses, said no other mode of transport offers the convenience that bike taxis do. “To catch a bus or get into the Metro, I have to walk from my home for over 10 minutes. If I book an auto, they look at the pick-up location and don’t accept rides, as they generally don’t intend to navigate through narrow streets. Bike taxis not only immediately accept my rides, but are the cheapest.”

At any given time, bike taxis are cheaper by around 30 per cent compared to autos, he said. Another big reason to opt for bike taxis are “Bengaluru’s infamous traffic jams” where bike taxis can travel faster than autos and cabs. He said on many occasions he was fed up waiting for BMTC buses at bus stops, and would then head out to book a bike taxi as he had to reach his destination on time.