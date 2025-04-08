Former MP Prathap Simha demands action against police officer who allegedly threatened Vinay Somaiah

MADIKERI: Led by former MP Prathap Simha, BJP worker Vinay Somaiah’s brother filed a complaint against Congress leaders with the Kodagu SP and DC. The delegation met SP K Ramarajan and DC Venkat Raja and demanded action against the police officer who allegedly threatened Vinay.

The leaders met the two officials and demanded justice to the family of Vinay Somaiah, a BJP worker who committed suicide in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media later, Prathap Simha said, “Four days have passed since Vinay Somaiah committed suicide under pressure. No one has been arrested so far. Vinay was repeatedly called by someone from the police department who threatened that Section 107 would be imposed and that he should come to the Tahsildar's office".

On March 21, the police officer called at 10.09 am and spoke for two minutes. The information has been provided. An investigation must be conducted to find out who called Vinay and why he threatened to impose Section 107.

He explained that Section 107 is registered as a precautionary measure against those with a criminal background and those who have committed acts of disturbing the peace.

“Vinay was just an admin of a WhatsApp group. We have questioned the Kodagu SP regarding the same,” he added.

He alleged that Virajpet MLA Ponanna himself had filed a case against Vinay and others through Thennira Maina. He demanded that both MLA Ponanna and Dr Mantar Gowda’s names be mentioned in the FIR.

Former MLA K.G. Bopaiah spoke and said that action should be taken against those who threatened Vinay Somaiah. Several BJP workers accompanied Vinay’s family while filing complaints.