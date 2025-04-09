Second PUC: Thirthahalli science stream student secures top score in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: Deeksha R, a student of Vagdevi PU College in Melinakuruvalli village of Thirthahalli taluk, has topped the state in the science stream by securing an impressive 599 out of 600 marks in the PUC-II examinations.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deeksha shared that she aspires to become a computer science engineer and plans to pursue her undergraduate studies in the field. “My dream is to get into a top engineering institute and build a career in technology,” she said.

Deeksha is the daughter of Raghavendra Kalkur M V and Usha V, both government school teachers. A native of Bettamakki Sibinakere village, Deeksha credits her success to her parents, teachers, and her habit of paying attention during classroom lectures.

“I believe concentration in class makes a big difference. Instead of spending hours studying at home, I made it a point to listen attentively during lectures. I would take detailed notes and go through the topics that lecturers said were important,” she said.

Deeksha added that while she maintained a relaxed approach throughout the year, she became more focused closer to the exams. “During exams, I studied till 12.30 at night and woke up at 4 am. But for the rest of the year, I mostly relied on classroom learning,” she explained.

Her mother Usha said Deeksha’s calm and consistent approach helped her manage stress. “She never panicked and stayed composed even during exams. She would study deeply only during revision time, often sleeping just three to four hours,” Usha said.

College staff and fellow students have congratulated Deeksha, who has now become an inspiration for many in her village and beyond.