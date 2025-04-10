Karnataka extends Justice D’Cunha panel’s term till June 30 in Chamarajanagar oxygen deaths probe

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government extended the term of the Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission, inquiring into the death of Covid-19 patients due to shortage of oxygen in the Chamarajanagar district hospital, up to June 30, 2025. As many as 24 patients had died of lack of oxygen in May 2021.

The commission has sought extension of its term, which ended on March 31, 2025. Following this, the government extended its term from April 1 to June 30. Set up to probe alleged irregularities in medical procurement and deaths due to Covid-19 mismanagement during the previous BJP government, it had presented its second interim report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on April 5.

The commission was formed on August 25, 2023, and was to submit its report in three months, but it submitted its first interim report on August 31, 2024. Its term was extended up to March 31, 2025, and it has now got another three-month extension.

The single man commission had initially faced a lack of cooperation from officials and is now facing shortage of staff, leading to term extension, according to sources.