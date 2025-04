BENGALURU: Lokayukta police, who recently filed a closure report in the alleged MUDA site allotment scam, seem to have “accepted” all explanations given by the accused, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The ‘B’ (closure) report, which has been challenged by the Enforcement Directorate before the court, states that Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy BM, his brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy and Devaraju J were asked 76 questions.

The Lokayukta police accepted their explanations by remarking in the report that they are ‘acceptable’, ‘accepted’ or ‘can be accepted’. There is no mention of cross-questioning as is done in other cases.

This has raised eyebrows as they accepted the explanations or contentions of the accused ‘as they are’. Around 24 questions were posed to the CM, 14 to Parvathy, 16 to Mallikarjunaswamy and 20 to Devaraju and their statements were recorded. Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant, and ED protested against the final report that gave clean chit to the accused.

The Lokayukta police concluded that the charges were not proved against the accused, but recorded that financial losses were caused to MUDA through allotment of compensatory sites to accused No 2 Parvathy by Natesh, the then MUDA commissioner.