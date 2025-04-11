Leaders pitch Sira for second Bengaluru airport; Home Minister Parameshwara says feasibility will decide site

TUMAKURU/BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said no one can “hijack” the second international airport project as the finalisation of the site will be done based on technical feasibility.
Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, he said if an airport is built in Vasanthanarasapura in Sira, Tumakuru district, it will benefit about 20 districts, and urged the Centre to consider the suggestion of senior Congress leader T B Jayachandra and 35 MLAs that the airport be set up in Sira.
“A survey has already been conducted in two places -- Nelamangala and Kanakapura. They (AAI) have their own criteria for an airport based on which they will recommend the site. They did not come to conduct the survey in Sira. It will be beneficial if this is considered,” he told reporters.
Meanwhile, DCM and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, who has been reportedly pitching for the airport at his Kanakapura assembly constituency, on Thursday clarified that he will be happy if any site in the state is considered for the airport. He maintained that he never lobbied or was involved in the finalisation of the sites as the minister concerned, M B Patil, has been handling it.
“If an airport comes up in any of the sites in Karnataka, I am okay with it. Any place, from Chamarajanagar to Bidar and Kalaburagi, is the same to me. Some leaders might have wished it to be built in Sira as the price of the land is cheap there. But it is not for us to take the decision, but the Central government,” he said.
PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said he had written to the Centre six months ago that the second international airport should be built near Sira. This will benefit several districts in North Karnataka, including Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi. He said government land is also available in Sira.
“It can’t be assumed that big companies will not come forward to build an airport near Sira. The situation in Bengaluru should also be taken care of, as it is not just Bengalureans who go abroad and people from other districts do too,” he added.
Eco-conservator and activist Capt Nitin Dhond challenged claims that Mahadayi’s waters were “wasted” as they flowed into the sea. He labelled the proposed diversion scientifically flawed, citing studies by the Norwegian Institute for Water Research, IISc and other institutions. “North Karnataka is gradually becoming arid due to deforestation and reckless development,” he warned.
He further cautioned against dam construction on the Kalsa, Bhandura and Haltar streams. “These dams would reverse the natural flow of the Mhadei, devastating the Bhimgad and Mhadei wildlife sanctuaries and destroying the fragile Western Ghats ecosystem,” Dhond said.
Referring to the Madhav Gadgil and Kasturirangan reports, he reminded the audience that the Mhadei and Malaprabha basins fall under the most sensitive ecological zones and warned of irreversible damage. “We are fighting for the future of North Karnataka and the survival of the fragile Khanapur ecosystem,” Dhond stated.
Farmer Kallappa Ghadi, who has received a land acquisition notice, said several gram panchayats, including Karambol, have resolved to oppose the land acquisition. He encouraged affected families to approach their elected representatives and speak out against the project.
A memorandum detailing their concerns will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi and other authorities.