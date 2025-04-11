Leaders pitch Sira for second Bengaluru airport; Home Minister Parameshwara says feasibility will decide site

TUMAKURU/BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said no one can “hijack” the second international airport project as the finalisation of the site will be done based on technical feasibility.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, he said if an airport is built in Vasanthanarasapura in Sira, Tumakuru district, it will benefit about 20 districts, and urged the Centre to consider the suggestion of senior Congress leader T B Jayachandra and 35 MLAs that the airport be set up in Sira.

“A survey has already been conducted in two places -- Nelamangala and Kanakapura. They (AAI) have their own criteria for an airport based on which they will recommend the site. They did not come to conduct the survey in Sira. It will be beneficial if this is considered,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, DCM and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, who has been reportedly pitching for the airport at his Kanakapura assembly constituency, on Thursday clarified that he will be happy if any site in the state is considered for the airport. He maintained that he never lobbied or was involved in the finalisation of the sites as the minister concerned, M B Patil, has been handling it.

“If an airport comes up in any of the sites in Karnataka, I am okay with it. Any place, from Chamarajanagar to Bidar and Kalaburagi, is the same to me. Some leaders might have wished it to be built in Sira as the price of the land is cheap there. But it is not for us to take the decision, but the Central government,” he said.