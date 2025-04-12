Caste census back on centre stage in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has played his boldest card yet — pushing the controversial socio-economic and education survey (popularly called the caste census) — onto the centre stage by convening a special cabinet meeting on April 17. The move not only stunned political observers but was also hailed by backward caste leaders as a “historic masterstroke” poised to alter the balance of power in the state.

Former Backward Classes Commission Chairman H Kantharaj, the man behind the survey, didn’t hold back, “This is a step in the right direction to empower the downtrodden, the suppressed, and the have-nots. Beyond this, what else can be done?”Another former chairman, CS Dwarakanath, said, “It feels good that the questions were framed during my tenure. The marginalised will benefit. This is the right move.” But beneath the surface of celebration, high-voltage political drama is brewing.

Shivakumar opposes, but Siddaramaiah stands firm

While some ministers stood united - including Lingayat leaders like Eshwar Khandre and MB Patil who were seen sharing lunch with colleagues in the CM’s chambers, DyCM DK Shivakumar stood apart, raising concerns over the scientific validity of the survey and warning of stormy weather ahead, especially from Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities.

But Siddaramaiah has informed the Congress high command and is charging ahead with full backing of his supporters. “When the AICC in Ahmedabad said empower the marginalised, we began walking the talk,” one of his supporters said.

Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha rings alarm bell

But not everyone is cheering. The powerful Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha has called for an emergency conclave of community leaders, elected representatives, and senior figures — slated for April 15 or 16 — to dissect the implications of the caste survey.

Mahasabhas Secretary Renuka Prasanna hinted at a potential political pushback that could rattle the government.Political timing or strategic genius?

Political analysts are speculating over whether

Siddaramaiah is fortifying his position ahead of a possible leadership shake-up in October-November. Many believe this bold move will seal his status and position, as any talk of removing him from the post becomes politically impossible.

A veteran backward caste leader summed it up, saying, “In 1994, when Veerappa Moily was the state’s chief minister, the then State Government buckled under pressure after the Venkataswamy report. This time, it’s different. The backward communities and the Ahinda bloc are more united - and more powerful - than ever before.”