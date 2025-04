BENGALURU: While the ED claimed that there was undue influence by CM Siddaramaiah’s then personal assistant SG Dinesh Kumar aka CT Kumar in the allotment of 14 compensatory sites to his (CM’s) wife BM Parvathy, the closure report submitted by the Lokayukta police in the MUDA case stated that no such influence was established during its probe.

Though the focal point of the probe was illegal allotment of sites to Parvathy and the same was established, the final report stated it was an instance of 134 cases, where 1,095 sites worth Rs 700 crore were illegally allotted to several people, including realtors, before and after allotment of sites to Parvathy.

According to ED, which shared details with the Lokayukta police, Kumar forged Parvathy’s signature in the application seeking allotment of compensatory sites.

Siddaramaiah was LoP in the Assembly and his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the then MLA of Varuna constituency, was an ex-officio member of MUDA when the transaction took place, indicating undue influence by Kumar to allot sites to Parvathy.