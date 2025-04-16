Cabinet meet on April 17 will discuss caste census report 'exclusively', says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

KALABURGI/BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the cabinet meeting convened on April 17 will exclusively discuss the caste census report and take a final decision on it.

"It is not a caste census but a socio-economic survey. The Lingayat legislators have already provided their opinions over the census report. The ministers will discuss the report to take a final decision,'' he said.

When asked by reporters at the Kalaburgi airport about the Channagiri MLA's remark that the Lingayat legislators should resign over the caste census, the Chief Minister said the opinions of Lingayat legislators had already been taken into account.

Five of the Vokkaliga ministers would also voice their opinions about the census report in the cabinet meeting tomorrow, he said.

The CM emphasised that the survey was only focused on social and economic factors of different sections and assured that no community would face injustice due to it.