Cabinet meet on April 17 will discuss caste census report 'exclusively', says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

KALABURGI/BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the cabinet meeting convened on April 17 will exclusively discuss the caste census report and take a final decision on it.
"It is not a caste census but a socio-economic survey. The Lingayat legislators have already provided their opinions over the census report. The ministers will discuss the report to take a final decision,'' he said.
When asked by reporters at the Kalaburgi airport about the Channagiri MLA's remark that the Lingayat legislators should resign over the caste census, the Chief Minister said the opinions of Lingayat legislators had already been taken into account.
Five of the Vokkaliga ministers would also voice their opinions about the census report in the cabinet meeting tomorrow, he said.
The CM emphasised that the survey was only focused on social and economic factors of different sections and assured that no community would face injustice due to it.
The CM also reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing youth unemployment through job fairs and proactive schemes.
He stated that a divisional-level job fair was being held in Kalaburagi, alongside similar events in Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharwad.
He highlighted the 'Yuvanidhi' scheme as a key initiative aimed at tackling unemployment and providing job opportunities for the unemployed youngsters.
Responding to a question on National Herald money laundering case in which the ED filed a chargesheet against Congress top leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he said the National Herald case was too old and the BJP was targetting the Congress top leaders only for its political motives.
The seizure of properties and filing chargesheet against Congress leaders was nothing but BJP's politics of vengeance, he added.
Commenting on a recent incident in Davangere, where a woman was assaulted in public over allegations of an illicit relationship, Siddaramaiah condemned the act and made it clear that anyone who breaks the law, regardless of their influence, will face legal consequences.