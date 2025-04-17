Caste census report sparks controversy as dominant communities oppose findings, demand review

MYSURU: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calling a special cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss the caste census report in detail, all eyes are on the outcome of the meeting. Since the report was accepted by the cabinet last week, many dominant communities and opposition parties have reacted strongly to the government for tabling it.

The Vokkaliga and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities has objected to the report, terming it “unscientific”. Many caste-based organisations have convened meetings to discuss the fallout of the report, and are closely watching the developments and outcome of Thursday’s meeting.

The Vokkaligra Sangha has threatened to call for a bandh, and sought the resignation of ministers and legislators from the community in protest. Vokkaliga leader Pillappa demanded a resurvey, maintaining transparency in the interest of the communities. He said any hasty decision to accept the report will spell doom, as many in the Congress have opposed it.

Congress MLA Ravikumar said no one visited his house to carry out caste enumeration, and they would not accept the report. He claimed the Vokkaliga population is more than one crore, and appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to review the report. Vokkaliga leaders, elected representatives and seers will decide on a plan, he added.