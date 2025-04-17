Truckers call off indefinite strike after govt assures to fix fares in line with diesel price in Karnataka
BENGALURU: After the negotiation talks with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners’ and Agents’ Association (FKSLOA), which had been on an indefinite strike since April 14 midnight, called off their strike on Thursday evening.
Truckers who were urging the government to roll back the diesel price hike were assured that truck fares would be fixed according to the diesel prices, similar to how fares are fixed for autos, cabs and maxi cabs and that a study would be done to remove RTO checkposts in border areas.
Addressing the media after calling off the strike, GR Shanmugappa, president of FKSLOA, said, “While the diesel rates have been rising, truck owners were operating the trucks for fixed costs for many years, incurring a loss."
"Truck fares were not increased in line with the diesel price hike. Similar to how fares are fixed for autos and cabs, Transport Minister agreed to fix fares for trucks based on the distance and the carrying capacity in tonnes in a month," he added.
On another major issue, by the truckers to remove RTO checkposts in the border areas, Ramalinga Reddy said the transport officials would take up a study on the functioning of states without checkposts and that suitable action will be taken within three months.
He told the truckers that the ‘no entry’ rule for the goods vehicles within the city, allowing their movement only during the night hours, would be relaxed after discussion with the traffic police.
Shanmugappa said that they urged the government to stop toll collection on state highways.
“We have requested to at least stop the collection on tolls which have recovered their investments or collect a lower toll amount. We have been assured that our demands would be looked into. Another demand not to allow tractors with an agricultural license to operate in the city, transporting debris, wastes and other items, has also been assured to be fulfilled.”
Also, on the imposition of nearly Rs 15,000 lifetime tax for the fitness certificate renewal guideline issued to Karnataka state by the union government, the Minister said that he will be writing to the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to reduce the fixed amount.
Reddy said that he will urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also the Finance Minister, to grant a one-time 50 per cent discount on the road traffic penalties accumulated by the truckers.
Asked about the loss the state government would have incurred due to the three-day strike, Shanmugappa said it is estimated to be over Rs 4,500 crore per day.