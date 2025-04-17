Truckers call off indefinite strike after govt assures to fix fares in line with diesel price in Karnataka

BENGALURU: After the negotiation talks with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners’ and Agents’ Association (FKSLOA), which had been on an indefinite strike since April 14 midnight, called off their strike on Thursday evening.

Truckers who were urging the government to roll back the diesel price hike were assured that truck fares would be fixed according to the diesel prices, similar to how fares are fixed for autos, cabs and maxi cabs and that a study would be done to remove RTO checkposts in border areas.

Addressing the media after calling off the strike, GR Shanmugappa, president of FKSLOA, said, “While the diesel rates have been rising, truck owners were operating the trucks for fixed costs for many years, incurring a loss."

"Truck fares were not increased in line with the diesel price hike. Similar to how fares are fixed for autos and cabs, Transport Minister agreed to fix fares for trucks based on the distance and the carrying capacity in tonnes in a month," he added.

On another major issue, by the truckers to remove RTO checkposts in the border areas, Ramalinga Reddy said the transport officials would take up a study on the functioning of states without checkposts and that suitable action will be taken within three months.