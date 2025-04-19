National Herald case: BJP protests against Sonia, Rahul

SHIVAMOGGA: The workers of Shivamogga district BJP Yuva Morcha staged a protest at Shivappa Nayaka Palace in the city here on Friday, against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, with the ED having filed a chargesheet against them and others in connection with alleged money laundering in the National Herald case. The workers demanded the arrest of both leaders and raised slogans against the Congress, Sonia and Rahul during the protest.

The workers condemned the act of Youth Congress workers who tried to lay siege to the house of MP BY Raghavendra on Wednesday. They said instead of fighting the case in court, Congress workers tried to attack the MP’s house and staged a protest in front of the post office. Those who committed the crime should face punishment without fail and is inevitable, the workers added.

MLA SN Channabasappa alleged that the Congress has looted the entire nation. It divided the nation during the freedom movement and misused the money donated by people during the movement. “To appease one community, leaders of the party have carried out corruption and have no moral right to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both of them should apologise to the people of the nation for the irregularities they have done,” he added.

District BJP Yuva Morcha president Prashanth Kukke said money laundering in the National Herald case is the biggest scam done by these Congress leaders. People invested in the newspaper and the Congress has transferred the money to their charitable trust.