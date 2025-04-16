National Herald case: Congress workers protest outside AICC office against Centre, ED

NEW DELHI: Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside All India Congress Committee's office at 24, Akbar Road, condemning the BJP-led Central government after ED's chargesheet against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it had filed a chargesheet on April 9 in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the chargesheet also names senior Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, who was present at the protest, criticised the Centre's move, calling it an attempt to target the Gandhi family and the Congress.

"Nothing has happened in the past 12 years, it's a 12-year-old case. They have filed a money laundering case where a single penny has not been exchanged. The reality is that the government has been trying to nail down the Gandhi family and the Congress. But we will fight them tooth and nail," Shrinate told PTI Videos.

"The BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi because of his way of doing politics and the issues he raises," Shrinate said.

The charges have been filed under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which deal with money laundering and the punishment for the offence.