Congress to stage major protest in Jaipur over ED action in National Herald case

JAIRPUR: Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP-led central government of pursuing a “politics of revenge” and trying to “suppress democracy” through the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet in the National Herald case, which names senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress party staged a large-scale protest outside the ED office in Jaipur in response to the development.

“The Modi government is pursuing a politics of revenge against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. But attempts to silence the voice of the opposition will not succeed. Congress stands united, and our fight for truth and justice will continue,” Gehlot wrote in a social media post, calling upon party workers and citizens to join the protest.

The demonstration, led by Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara, began at 12 noon and saw the participation of MLAs, MPs, office-bearers and party workers in large numbers.