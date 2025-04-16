No licence to loot: BJP slams Congress; rejects charges of vendetta in National Herald case

NEW DELHI: Asserting that no one has a "license to loot", the ruling BJP on Wednesday dismissed the Congress' charge of vendetta after the ED chargesheeted Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Former law minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked the Congress to reply to the substance of allegations against the Gandhis instead of merely offering a political reaction, noting that the opposition party found no relief from the judiciary in its pleas against the probe.

Speaking to reporters, Prasad outlined the main charge against the Gandhis that as the 76 per cent share-holder of the Young India company they "misappropriated" thousands of crores of real estate owned by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which owned the National Herald newspaper.

He said the Congress has the right to hold 'dharnas' (to protest ED chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul) but that right does not extend to misappropriating public properties given by the government to the National Herald.

He accused the Congress of issuing threats to the probe agency and asked if the party and Gandhi's believe in the due process of law or not.

"We condemn the threats from Congress. There is a Modi government in place. It will allow the law to take its own course," he said.

The Young India, he said, wrote off the Rs 90 crore loan that the Congress had given to the AJL and got the ownership of the company with a paltry investment of Rs 50 lakhs.