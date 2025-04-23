Advocate and family from Karnataka's Kalaburagi crossed Baisaran valley one hour before terror attack

KALABURAGI: An advocate practicing in the Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court, Mallikarjun Brangimath and eight of his family members, including his wife and son, had a close shave with death on Tuesday. They were hardly 6.5 Kms away from Baisaran when the terrorists struck at the tourist spot on April 22.

The terror attack killed at least 26 people, most of them tourists.

Mallikarjun Brangimath, who hails from Dandoti village of Chittapur taluk, told The New Indian Express over phone from Srinagar on Wednesday that they were in Pahalgam, which is about 6.5 Kms from Baisaran valley, for 2 days on April 20 and 22. They visited the valleys in and around Pahalgam and passed through Baisaran just one hour before the attack took place.

When they came to know about the attack, his family members including his wife Dr. Rashmi, son Rusil Brangimath, and relatives Prajwal Matha, Dr. Shweta Matha, Neealamma Aradhya, Pashpati Aradhya, Susil Aradhya and Ashwini were gripped with fear and anxiety.

Brangimath recalled that he went to Bengaluru via Vijayapur on April 15 with family members to catch a flight to Srinagar on April 16.

Their trip went off well till April 22, he said. After the attack, the atmosphere completely changed in and around Srinagar. The tourists who were in Srinagar stayed indoors and the security personnel also advised the tourists not to visit any places till normalcy returns.

Brangimath said that at the tourist spots, though they were charging hefty amount, the security arrangement was not proper.

The family is planning to return to Bengaluru on April 24.