Case against Karnataka BJP IT cell over post linking Rahul Gandhi to Pahalgam terror attack

The complaintant also alleged that the post was made as an attempt by the BJP to divert public attention from the incident and to deflect from its 'failure' in maintaining the integrity of the nation.
BENGALURU: A case was registered on Wednesday against the BJP IT Cell in Karnataka over an alleged derogatory social media post linking Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip to the Pahalgam terror attack, said police. The post was later deleted.

The complaint was filed by C M Dhananjaya, Chairman of the Legal and Human Rights Unit of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

In his complaint, Dhananjaya said the post was intended to link Rahul Gandhi's foreign visit to the brutal attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday. He further claimed that the BJP's action was aimed at tarnishing Gandhi's image and damaging his reputation.

He also alleged that this was an attempt by the BJP to divert public attention from the incident and to deflect from its 'failure' in maintaining the integrity of the nation.

Based on the complaint, High Grounds Police registered a case under Sections 196 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for creating enmity between groups and spreading misleading information.

