'Going to Kashmir now like visiting burial ground': Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad

BENGALURU: Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad, upon returning from Kashmir’s Pahalgam with 177 tourists, compared going to Kashmir to going to a burial ground.

"Going to Kashmir now is like going to a burial ground,” he said, adding that the situation in Kashmir is very scary.

“Military and paramilitary forces were there everywhere. All the tourists were in extreme fear and shock. Most of them had gone with children, family members. The fear among the tourists cannot be expressed in words. Nobody, including me, knew what would happen in the next minute,” he said.

Adding that returning safely to Bengaluru was nothing but pure luck, he said that the people have witnessed horrific and horrible experiences.

“I was part of a few more rescue operations but this one was very scary and horrific. People should avoid travelling to the region for now as the fear factor is more. People should not be more adventurous now. They should be more precautious. Once everything falls in place and proper security arrangements are made, then tourists can think of going there," he added.

Speaking to media outside the Kempegowda International Airport, the minister further said that 90 to 95 per cent from the state have returned, and those who are still there must not have been able to communicate with the government.

He also added that everybody, including him, were in extreme fear.

"All the roads in Kashmir were cordoned off. We built confidence among the tourists from Karnataka. I visited more than 40 places and personally spoke to the tourists. No one from Karnataka is facing any trouble there.”