One’s religion should be within their homes, says Pahalgam terror attack victim Manjunath’s relative

BENGALURU: "One’s religion should remain within their homes and be confined to places of worship. It shouldn’t extend beyond that," said Pradeep, brother-in-law of Shivamogga realtor Manjunath Rao, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday.

He condemned the targeted attack on non-Muslims in the name of religion and demanded that the government take strict action against the perpetrators.

Braving his sorrow and fighting back tears as he waited to receive the mortal remains of Rao—and to meet his sister Pallavi and 18-year-old nephew Abhijaya in the early hours of Thursday at Kempegowda International Airport—Pradeep told TNIE, "Religion is a personal matter. It should remain within the four walls of one’s home or places of worship. It should never be imposed on others through terror or violence."

"My nephew had just completed his 12th standard, and the family went on a tour to Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate, as he had scored very well in his exams. How will he ever forget the horrific incident of seeing his father shot dead right in front of him?" Pradeep asked, recalling that he had spoken with Rao and his family just a day before the attack, on the evening of April 21.

He added that the family had left for J&K on April 18 and were expected to return on Thursday. "But instead, I am here to receive Rao’s dead body," he lamented.