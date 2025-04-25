Shivamogga shops down shutters as mark of respect for Manjunath who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack

SHIVAMOGGA: The funeral of Manjunath Rao, who lost his life in the terror attack in Pahalgam, took place at the Rotary crematorium here with full state honours, on Thursday afternoon.

The mortal remains of the realtor arrived in the city by road from Bengaluru around 10.30 am. Thousands had gathered in front of Manjunath’s house, wanting to pay their last respects.

As soon as the vehicle carrying the body arrived, people started shouting, “Amar Rahe, Amar Rahe, Manjunath Amar Rahe,” while also shouting slogans against Pakistan. For a couple of hours, the body was kept in state for the general public to pay their respects in Vijayanagar Extension.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, Shivamogga district in-charge minister Madhu Bangarappa, and MP BY Raghavendra, among others, were present. Later, rituals were conducted adhering to Brahmin traditions.

The Shivamogga district administration had made necessary arrangements to handle the crowd.

Those leaders who visited the house consoled the wife of the deceased, Pallavi, and their son, Abhijaya. As a mark of respect, most of the shops and business establishments in Shivamogga voluntarily downed shutters for half a day.