Siddaramaiah takes u-turn, says wage war if necessary

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday made a U-turn on his Saturday’s reported statement in Mysuru that there is no need to wage a war against Pakistan in retaliation to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. He claimed that his statement was twisted, and suggested that India should not tolerate any threat to its unity and sovereignty and go to war against Pakistan if necessary.

“Yesterday in Mysuru, reporters asked me whether waging a war (against Pakistan) is necessary right now. I said the war is not necessary right now, but terrorism should be rooted out to ensure security to the people of the country. India is a land of Buddha, Basavanna and we the peace-loving people never wage a war unnecessarily, but if it is inevitable we must wage a war, be it against Pakistan or any other country that poses a threat to our unity and sovereignty. But my words were twisted to mean that there was no need for war against Pakistan,” he said, addressing the government’s Sadhana Samavesha at Devanahalli.

“In the Pahalgam attack, 26 tourists were killed and some years ago 40 soldiers were killed at Pulwama. If the Indian government had woken up to previous incidents and ensured adequate security, 26 tourists in Pahalgam would not have died. I vehemently condemn terrorism and extremism which we never tolerate,” he stated.

“We know that when necessary, we will go ahead and protect our sovereignty by going to war. India has proven this on every occasion. Throughout history, we have maintained this vigilance and sovereignty. We will maintain it in the future as well,” he said.