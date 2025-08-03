PM Modi to inaugurate Namma Metro Yellow Line, launch Phase 3 works on August 10

Reacting to the announcement, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said the Prime Minister’s visit will mark a “landmark moment for Bengaluru South”, as the two projects together are set to transform connectivity in the region. He explained that Phase 3 received Cabinet approval within the first 100 days of Modi’s third term, reflecting the Centre’s priority for Bengaluru’s mobility needs.

Surya added that the combined projects will benefit nearly 25 lakh residents in his constituency and surrounding areas, adding, “With nearly Rs 20,000 crore worth of Metro infrastructure dedicated to this region alone, we are incredibly grateful to PM Modi for his continued focus, affection, and commitment to Bengaluru South's public transport infrastructure.”

Services on the Yellow Line will initially operate with only three trains, while a fourth train is expected to join the fleet soon. The line, which faced multiple delays, is finally set to be commissioned for public use, with operations gradually ramping up as more rakes are deployed.