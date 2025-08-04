A day after verdict, Prajwal Revanna is Qaidi No. 15528

BENGALURU: Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was assigned prisoner number 15528 and provided with a convict uniform at Bengaluru Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara on Sunday morning, a day after he was sentenced to life imprisonment until death in a rape case.

On Saturday, the Special Court for the trial of criminal cases against present and former MPs/ MLAs sentenced Prajwal to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 11.6 lakh. The case involved the repeated rape of a domestic worker. According to prison officials, Prajwal underwent a medical examination by prison doctors on Saturday night before being lodged in a separate cell. On Sunday morning, he was issued the standard convict uniform bearing his prisoner number 15528, the officials said. Prajwal had been in judicial custody for the past 14 months after four cases, including three rape cases and one sexual harassment case, were filed against him.

‘CM’s medal for SIT team’

SIT sleuths who probed the rape case against Prajwal will be awarded the CM’s Medal and they would be recommended for the President’s Medal, said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. “Prajwal’s case should not be viewed through a political angle. Our police have conducted a thorough investigation from the beginning. I want to congratulate the SIT. This is a historic verdict. The SIT submitted all the evidence. The investigation of this case has brought great credit to our police department, he said adding “We will award the CM’s Medal to the SIT members that investigated the case and recommend them for the President’s Medal as well,” he said.