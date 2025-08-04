CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP over water poisoning incident

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah on Sunday attacked BJP and pro-Hindu organisations over a Sri Rama Sene member and his two associates allegedly poisoning drinking water at the government school in Hulikatti village of Savadatti taluk in Belagavi district. They allegedly hatched the conspiracy to get the headmaster transferred as he is a Muslim.

He congratulated the police for “foiling the evil plot to massacre children”, and expressed confidence that the judicial system will deliver punishment to the culprits who committed the act.

“BJP leaders who sow hatred in society for political gains in the name of religion should introspect. Will Pramod Muthalik (Sri Rama Sene chief), BY Vijayendra and R Ashoka take the responsibility? Let the leaders who support anti-social acts committed by such people come forward and atone for their sins,” he posted on ‘X’. “With the malicious intent of having the headmaster transferred, Sagar Patil, the taluk president of Sri Ram Sene, along with two others, has been arrested for poisoning the drinking water of schoolchildren. In this incident that occurred 15 days ago, several children fell ill, but fortunately, no lives were lost,” he said.

“... In the land of the Sharanas, who proclaimed, ‘compassion is the root of religion,’ how could such cruelty and hatred arise? Even at this moment, I cannot believe it. BJP leaders who sow hatred in society in the name of religion to cook their political broth should introspect,” he said.